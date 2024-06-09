2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first round mock draft predictions
27. Buffalo Bills: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
It was a little bit of a sad offseason for the Buffalo Bills as they let a bunch of notable names walk in free agency and even traded away Stefon Diggs…
…to a fellow AFC powerhouse. The Bills made some unfortunately tough decisions all throughout the 2024 offseason, so a little bit of reloading is going to be necessary in the coming years. The addition of Von Miller back in the 2022 free agency period has turned out to be a bit of a bust. Even though Miller could return to form in 2024, the Bills are going to need to add weapons off the edge, and JT Tuimoloau could be a steal at this stage.
The former top recruit has proven he’s going to out-hustle everyone but if he can combine his effort with a dynamic pass rush plan, it’s going to be silly projecting him this late in the first round.
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
One development that has gone largely under the radar this offseason was Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson requesting a trade if he didn’t get a renewed contract with the team. Hendrickson isn’t getting any younger, and the Bengals might be due for a bit of a reset on the defensive line soon anyway.
In this 2025 NFL mock draft projection, the Bengals stay with a local product and go after Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer, a player who has been consistently ascending over the last three years and is coming off of a very strong 6.5-sack, two forced fumble season. At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, he’s got the ability to play that traditional defensive end role at the next level and hold up at the point of attack.