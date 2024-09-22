2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
5. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
I am not sure who will be calling the shots for the New York Giants in 2025 and beyond. This could be a totally new regime, as General Manager Joe Schoen has done a horrible job at building this roster, and while I believe Brian Daboll can coach, he may end up getting the boot, as the head coach is often the scapegoat for the lack of success a team has or doesn’t have.
The Giants have roster needs all over the place, but none is bigger than the quarterback. Shedeur Sanders may head into the 2025 NFL Draft as a controversial prospect, as the attention that he, Deion Sanders, and Colorado get is quite annoying for most people.
Could Sanders actually slide down some big boards due to this? I would not be shocked, but Sanders is a legitimate first-round quarterback prospect with a lot of enticing qualities. With the free agent QB market in 2025 surely not yielding any high-end starters, the Giants are going to be forced to make a bold move in the NFL Draft at QB.
The Giants simply cannot continue down this path with Daniel Jones, their current starting QB, and they owe it to their fans to make a move like this. Shedeur Sanders may enjoy playing for a high-profile team on the east coast.
6. Carolina Panthers - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
The Carolina Panthers have already benched Bryce Young, and through 18 career starts in the NFL, Young has gone 2-16. He’s shown virtually nothing to indicate that he can be a franchise QB in the NFL, but the Panthers have also done him no favors. If Andy Dalton can come into this situation and spark the offense, that’ll be an even bigger indictment on Young, who simply might not cut it as a starting QB.
The Panthers may have better luck with someone like Quinn Ewers. The regime that drafted Young back in 2023 isn’t even there anymore, so the new regime led by GM Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales may vouch for their own guy. Bryce Young is the side of a slot cornerback and is just a bad QB. Carolina is probably going to reset at the position in the 2025 NFL Draft.