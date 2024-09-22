2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
9. Los Angeles Rams - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Where do the Los Angeles Rams go from here? This team feels like they are historically injured, and it’s only Week 3. LA, when healthy, as a very good roster and noticeable talent on both sides of the ball, but one area they definitely hit hard in free agency was in the secondary. They signed a slew of veteran players including two CBs in Tre White and Darious Williams.
The Rams most definitely need to bring in a potential lock-down CB, as they are stout along the offensive and defensive lines. QB Matthew Stafford would be entering his age-37 season in 2025, so the writing is probably on the wall there for Stafford and the Rams to eventually part ways.
At pick nine, the Rams select Will Johnson, a CB from Michigan. He’s the best CB in the country and could probably take care of at least one need for the LA Rams. It’s been tough sledding thus far. The Rams stare down an 0-3 start if they cannot get past the also very injured San Francisco 49ers this week.
10. New England Patriots - Emery Jones Jr, OT, LSU
If you watched the New England Patriots get thumped on Thursday Night Football, you’ll understand why they are taking a tackle in this 2025 NFL mock draft. Emery Jones Jr is the second LSU tackle to go in the top-10, which is pretty neat. The Patriots used to consistently have the top offensive line in football, but in recent years, that unit has taken a huge hit. You could genuinely make the argument that every position but Mike Onwenu’s could be replaced.
Onwenu signed an extension in the offseason and is a long-term fixture for them. The Pats simply need more offensive linemen, and before they get to the 2025 NFL Draft, I would assume they’ll try to address the unit in free agency, because Jacoby Brissett was getting brutalized on Thursday.