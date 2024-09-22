2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
11. Washington Commanders - Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The Washington Commanders may have something special brewing on offense with Jayden Daniels, who has completed over 70% of his passes and has a 97.2 passer rating through two games. He’s yet to throw a touchdown pass, as no rookie QB has yet, and he’s also fumbled three times, but Daniels looks pretty solid thus far.
The Commanders took Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and could look to beef up the other side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Draft. At pick 11, they’ll select Mason Mason Graham from Michigan, who is perhaps the best DL prospect in the coming draft class.
Washington has Dan Quinn as its head coach, and one of the best things they could do for Daniels is to field the best defense possible. This allows the offense to be put in more advantageous spots, and the Commanders being able to get opposing offenses off the field quickly would also wear out the opposing defense.
They could use some more help along the offensive line and maybe even another wide receiver, but there’s still free agency and the rest of the 2025 NFL Draft. Taking a trench player is never a bad idea and one of the best values in the first round.
12. Chicago Bears - Mykel Williams, DL, Georgia
The Chicago Bears will make it two straight picks along the defensive line. Through two games, Caleb Williams is running for his life, but I would guess that General Manager Ryan Poles is going to be quite aggressive in free agency in trying to fix the offensive line. Rookie QB Caleb Williams has been sacked nine times in his first two games, and it’s odd that Poles, a former offensive lineman, hasn’t done more along the OL.
Multiple new starters are needed, but in this scenario, they’ll add the final piece to the puzzle along the defensive line and take Mykel Williams from Georgia.