2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
13. Dallas Cowboys - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
The Dallas Cowboys are 1-1 through two games in the 2024 NFL Season and got blown out by the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, shockingly. The Cowboys biggest lost this offseason was losing Dan Quinn, as he is now the head coach of the Washington Commanders. They hired former head coach Mike Zimmer to take his place.
Dallas also lost some players at RB and along the offensive line. This team is far from perfect and definitely have clear roster needs, but with James Pearce Jr still on the board at pick 13 in this NFL mock draft, Dallas makes the move. Pearce Jr is arguably the best pass-rusher in the country and would add another one to the defense, which already fields Micah Parsons, a consistent Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
The Cowboys do have a huge need at running back, but will they make the right move and not take one in the first round? Dallas taking a round-one running back just seems like something they would do. It’d be a smart roster-building practice to take a more important position like EDGE, so I went with James Pearce Jr here.
14. Miami Dolphins - Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
The Miami Dolphins may have to continue to monitor QB Tua Tagovailoa, who is on injured reserve and has suffered multiple concussions in the NFL. Many speculated that Tagovailoa would retire, but he has no intentions to stop playing. He inked a four-year contract extension with the Dolphins this offseason, but at this rate, the QB may not play out that deal.
It’s an unfortunate reality for certain NFL players; staying healthy in this league is extremely difficult, and Tagovailoa has had multiple concussions, so you have to assume that at some point, if he were to suffer another, he’d have to seriously consider hanging it up. For now, though, the Dolphins will draft Deone Walker from Kentucky. Walker is one of the best DL prospects in the 2025 class and could help Miami try to establish a more hard-nosed style of play, which is something they need.