2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
15. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Las Vegas Raiders took down the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. The Ravens surrendered a fourth-quarter lead in typical Ravens fashion. The Raiders figured to be among the worst teams in the NFL this year, but they may be a bit frisky. However, let’s not get carried away; this team is led by Gardner Minshew, the 29th-best QB in the NFL and a head coach who has coached in the NFL for just three seasons.
The Raiders may be frisky, but they need some serious help on offense. They obviously need a franchise quarterback and could use a bell-cow running back as well. Ashton Jeanty from Boise State is available for them at pick 15, so they spring on the chance to bring in one piece that they need filled.
The team did not re-sign Josh Jacobs, which was expected, and Jeanty could also help set the stage for the Raiders to eventually bring in a rookie QB. Having a competent running game is one of the best things a team can do for a rookie QB. But the big question here is where is General Manager Tom Telesco going to do to find that rookie QB?
Could he address the position later on?
16. Green Bay Packers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Green Bay Packers may get Jordan Love back in Week 3, which would make his absence just one game long. The Packers had to star Malik Willis in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, and the game plan proved to be perfect. Green Bay is exploding with young talent on offense but could use a boost in the secondary.
It may not be long before the Packers part with Jaire Alexander to a degree, so a pick 16, they’ll take Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame to help out this unit. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has done quite the job at re-stocking the offense with some play-makers, and seems to have learned his lesson after the Aaron Rodgers fallout.
Green Bay also re-signed Jordan Love on a long-term deal this offseason, making him the highest-paid QB in NFL history, tied with Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. Green Bay could honestly go in a number of ways with this draft pick, but they choose to grab a position of need in this NFL mock draft.