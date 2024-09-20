NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Ranking every QB in the league after two games
The 2024 NFL regular season has actually not been overly kind to the quarterback position as touchdown totals are down across the league and ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has even called/advocated for the outlawing of two-high safeties.
As tough as it's been on the quarterback position, there is still plenty to evaluate across the league and we're going to do exactly that in this new set of NFL Power Rankings. This list is not indicative of team success or even just a quarterback's reputation (though those are some factors). This list is indicative of which QBs have really passed the eye test early on and which ones have not.
Kyler Murray skyrockets up Week 3 quarterback NFL Power Rankings
32. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Obviously, Bryce Young won’t be on this list next week at this time. Young has been unceremoniously benched in favor of Andy Dalton, a steady veteran who is as underwhelming as you could ask for if you’re a Panthers fan at this point. But some steady quarterback play from Dalton might look like a gift from the football gods after Young’s struggles to start his NFL career. Hopefully, this isn’t the end of the line for the former #1 pick.
31. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams has had a rough couple of starts to start his NFL career, even to the point that Rome Odunze’s dad is on Twitter/X posting videos of his son coming wide open in the red zone. I guess maybe Williams shouldn’t have vowed that Tory Taylor wasn’t going to be punting all that much, because he walked himself right into being memed. Better days are hopefully ahead for Williams as he takes his rookie lumps out there.
30. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Bo Nix has no touchdown passes and four interceptions through his first two NFL games. Even though one of those picks was thrown up in a desperation situation at the end of their Week 2 loss to the Steelers, things have still been rough for the former Oregon star. Nix looked better in Week 2 than he did in Week 1, but that’s not saying much. That Denver running game needs to get going to help Nix out.
29. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Will Levis has just about had new head coach Brian Callahan pulling his hair out on the sideline through the first two weeks. One moment, Levis may make a dazzling play and then the next moment, he makes a brutal mistake with the ball. There is a high variance with Levis right now that could lead to him eventually being replaced.