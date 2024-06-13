2025 NFL mock draft: Entire top 10 mock draft predictions
It is never too early to look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's try to predict the top 10 picks of next year's draft. Preseason will be here soon enough, but for now, we have to deal with little happening in the NFL world.
Some teams might already be internally preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft, where there could be another huge run on offensive players, much like the 2024 NFL Draft. Next year's draft does not seem to have nearly the QB talent that this year's did, but there are still plenty offensive players who could hear their names called inside the top 10.
Let's try to predict the top 10 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.
2025 NFL mock draft: Entire top 10 mock draft predictions
1. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The New England Patriots might be the worst team in NFL on paper, so I don't see a path for them to win more than a handful of games in the 2024 NFL Season, no matter if Jacoby Brissett gets most of the starts or Drake Maye gets the nod.
The Patriots did make the right selection in taking Maye, but that was one of the only quality decisions they made this offseason. It was a puzzling free agency period for de-facto GM Eliot Wolf, who overpaid on contract extensions for Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne.
New England is firmly in a rebuild, so getting a day one starter at left tackle should be the move here.