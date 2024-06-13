2025 NFL mock draft: Entire top 10 mock draft predictions
6. Washington Commanders - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas
The Washington Commanders do need a long-term plan at left tackle, and them picking within the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft is what this franchise again needs. Kelvin Banks Jr is quite the prospect and can help stabilize the Commanders offensive line, which has not be all that consistent in recent seasons.
GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn are both in their first seasons together with the Commanders, and have made some puzzling decisions thus far. Only time will tell if Jayden Daniels was the right pick and if they can indeed build a competent football team around him.
7. Seattle Seahawks - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
Another team kind of in no man's land, the Seattle Seahawks might be good enough to pick outside the top five, but still might not end up with a premium selection in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The way I personally see it; the 2024 season is an evaluation year for this team, as they're in year one of the Mike Macdonald era and might just want to see which players they think fit their long-term culture.
They can be just barely above embarrassing with Geno Smith at QB, as he should produce just enough for the team to get a good look at some of their offensive players, but I envision the Seahawks undergoing a lot of change next offseason. With no clear QB available, DT Deone Walker is the selection here.