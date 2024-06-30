2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with league-altering trades
5. Las Vegas Raiders - Jalen Milroe - QB - Alabama
Oh boy, the first major, major move of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Las Vegas Raiders end up getting a bit desperate with their first-round pick, as they did miss out on all six first-round quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They take Jalen Milroe, who threw for 23 touchdowns against six interceptions in 2023 for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Milroe will need to make another jump in 2024 if he wants to be considered a first-round pick for the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Raiders do their homework and come away with Milroe, who may end up competing with all of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell for the Raiders starting job in 2025. This could quickly turn into a messy situation in Vegas.
6. New York Giants - Cameron Ward - QB - Miami (FL)
Cam Ward has two very productive seasons under his belt, and will now play for Miami (FL) for the 2024 college football season. During the first two years of his collegiate career at Washington State, he threw for nearly 7,000 yards, 48 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He’s 3:1 TD:INT ratio is right where it needs to be, so perhaps he can continue that in 2024.
The New York Giants were another team that botched the QB position this offseason. In the 2024 NFL Draft, they somehow did not come away with a quarterback, and instead took WR Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick, all while Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr, and JJ McCarthy were still on the board.
They’ll now head into the 2024 NFL Season with either Daniel Jones or Drew Lock at quarterback, which is just pathetic. The Giants make up for that mistake and are able to snag their franchise QB in Cam Ward.