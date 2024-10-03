2025 NFL mock draft: Updated draft order ahead of Week 5 games
We're now in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL Season, so a lot can change, but let's still look at the current order for the 2025 NFL Draft. We've got months yet, but some of the "bad" teams thus far are going to stay bad.
We're now about one-quarter into the season, so some of the best teams will remain the best. The struggling teams should already accept that they will continue to struggle the rest of the way. The 2025 NFL Draft does not have nearly the offensive talent that the 2024 NFL Draft has.
We could see some teams get creative and aggressive when the next draft rolls around. Let's look at the updated draft order ahead of the Week 5 games.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4)
The only winless team in the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been a disaster thus far. It's hard to imagine that Doug Pederson is not on the hot seat, and I am not sure Trevor Lawrence is nearly as good as some think he is. The Jags are obviously not moving on from Lawrence since they just extended him.
Wholesale changes are needed, and with the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars may actually be best suited trading down and seeing if they can get a good haul from that. From there, they could rebuild their offensive line and add another play-maker for Lawrence and what probably will be a new coaching staff.
2. Miami Dolphins (1-3)
The Miami Dolphins should get QB Tua Tagovailoa back, and if that does happen in the near future, Miami could scrape together eight or nine wins, but as of now, they are among a handful of other one-win teams in the NFL in 2024, but they have the most valuable first-round pick at the moment among those teams.
Some offensive line and defensive line help could be needed for Miami, and the entire situation with Tua Tagovailoa may need some addressing as well.
3. New England Patriots (1-3)
The New England Patriots were not going to be a good team in the 2024 NFL Season. They may not win more than a few more games the rest of the way. After a shocking Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, they have endured two-straight blowout losses and are playing like most of us expected them to.
The Patriots desperately need some offensive line and wide receiver help, and it may not even be safe for rookie QB Drake Maye to get some playing time. The offensive personnel situation is so disastrous at the moment. New England is clearly building toward 2025 and beyond and would get a blue-chip player at pick three.
4. Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)
The Cincinnati Bengals have a huge defense problem, and unless something changes, they may not even make the postseason. The defense is that bad. Of course, Joe Burrow and the offense are among the best in the NFL, and Burrow is actually playing out of his mind right now.
The Bengals need to hit on some draft picks to rebuild the defense, as they have never really been a team to spend a ton in free agency. It's not a great spot for Cincy to be in. They are 1-3 and don't have a ton of clear-cut wins on their schedule going forward. I mean, the Carolina Panthers gave them fits.
5. Cleveland Browns (1-3)
Maybe the most disastrous team in all of sports besides the Chicago White Sox, the Cleveland Browns are stuck with Deshaun Watson, a QB who was given a fully guaranteed deal worth around $250 million and a QB who has a passer rating in the low-70s in 2024. The Browns may have no choice but to take a QB with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
That is precisely what this franchise has to do if they hope to move on from this debacle they have gotten themselves into. And make no mistake about it; the Browns need to own this error and should have to find a way out of it themselves.
6. Tennessee Titans (1-3)
I am not sure Will Levis is going to be the Tennessee Titans' starting QB in the 2025 NFL Season. Brian Callahan is in his first season as the team's head coach and may have someone on his radar in the 2025 NFL Draft. Levis is bad enough to "lead" the Titans to four, five wins and a potentially top-5 pick in the next draft.
That may be what the Titans' front office is hoping for, honestly. Levis is disastrously dangerous with the football and plays the "hero ball" way too much to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL.
7. Carolina Panthers (1-3)
The Carolina Panthers can be a fun team with Andy Dalton under center, but he's not a long-term option. Bryce Young is probably done in Carolina, as the offense has looked significantly better with Dalton under center, and that is saying something, as Dalton has never been a great QB. Panthers' head coach Dave Canales may give Young more starts near the end of the season, but he is not a long-term solution.
What may happen here is the Panthers bring Dalton back in 2025 and pair him with a legitimate rookie QB.
8. Los Angeles Rams (1-3)
The Los Angeles Rams' injuries are going to be too much for this team to overcome, so they should consider kick-starting a re-tooling process by trading some veteran players. I also would not be shocked to see them try to move Matthew Stafford, who is now in his age-36 season. The Rams have a ton of young talent and may only need a few more young pieces to finally cap-off a post-Stafford rebuild.
Getting some draft picks at the deadline is a wise idea.
9. Arizona Cardinals (1-3)
The Arizona Cardinals should still be better than some think in 2024. I am still huge on Kyler Murray and this coaching staff, but the Cardinals are still at least a year away from competing. They got blown out by the Washington Commanders in Week 4 and need more juice on defense.
I would expect Arizona to be heavy in free agency in fixing the defense and could cap it off in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, where they currently hold pick nine.
10. New York Giants (1-3)
The New York Giants having pick 10 in the 2025 NFL draft is actually a disaster for them. The team needs a franchise QB, a stud running back, another wide receiver, another cornerback, and perhaps one more starter along the offensive line, and I am not sure they get all of that with Joe Schoen as the GM.
Schoen has had a horrid tenure and could lose his job this coming offseason. The Giants don't have a ton of obvious wins remaining on their schedule, so they could launch up the top-10 of the 2025 NFL Draft.