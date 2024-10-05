2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with major surprise at the top
3. New England Patriots - Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
The New England Patriots are a hot mess, but they're rebuilding, so it's OK. The team made the right move in the 2024 NFL Draft by taking QB Drake Maye, a passer who probably does need a year to sit and work on his mechanics. Last draft cycle, I saw a lot of people comparing Maye to Justin Herbert, so perhaps the Pats struck gold here.
They also took a couple of rookie wide receivers but are largely still a mess and may struggle to win one, maybe two more games the rest of the way. Their most urgent need heading into the 2025 NFL Draft should be to protect Maye, who I would imagine will be the QB1 when next year rolls around.
Getting a potential franchise left tackle could be huge, so in this NFL mock draft, Kelvin Banks from Texas is coming to New England to lock down the left side for years to come. De-facto GM Eliot Wolf should spend this coming offseason totally re-making the Pats' offenive line.
He could also bump Mike Onwenu back to guard and perhaps grab another iOL in free agency. This has to be the path forward for New England next offseason or Drake Maye will be ruined.
4. Cincinnati Bengals - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
Let's not overthink the Cincinnati Bengals; this offense is fine, Joe Burrow is fine, and that unit is overall in lovely shape. Their defense cannot stop a nosebleed and just cannot get consistent pressure. Beefing up the pass rush next offseason has to be the Bengals' top priority, so at pick four, I drafted James Pearce Jr to Cincy, which I am sure the defense would love.
Pearce Jr is a menace and gets into the backfield with ease. The team may end up not picking close to four, as they are 1-3 but do have some winnable games left. The Bengals also tend to start slower, so it would be a shock if they picked inside the top-5, but that's the current order of the 2025 NFL Draft before Week 5 kicks off.
James Pearce Jr would take the defensive front to another level for the Cincinnati Bengals.