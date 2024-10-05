2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with major surprise at the top
11. Indianapolis Colts - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
I just wonder about the Indianapolis Colts. Second-year QB Anthony Richardson is struggling to complete basic passes. He struggles to complete half of his passes, which is insane. At some point, a QB has to be so raw that the development is impossible, right? Could that be where Richardson is headed?
Who knows. If the Colts are still bought in on the QB, they could target another huge need in the 2025 NFL Draft and take the best CB in the country in Will Johnson at pick 11. It’s odd that General Manager Chris Ballard did not do more in the secondary this offseason. Ballard has an odd trend of not being aggressive enough in free agency if you ask me.
The Colts have a solid roster and are good in the trenches, but do have a long-term question at QB with Anthony Richardson and also desperately need some help in the secondary, so Will Johnson feels like the right pick here.
12. Los Angeles Chargers - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The Los Angeles Chargers taking yet another player that Jim Harbaugh has coached at Michigan seems right. With a few players like that already on the roster, Mason Graham becomes yet another and is someone who does understand the culture that Harbaugh wants to set and the high expectations that come from it.
Graham also happens to be the best defensive lineman in the country, so this isn’t some throw-away pick here. LA lacks high-end talent on both sides of the ball and needs another offseason or two to button up the holes on their roster. The Chargers are 2-2 after two-straight losses, and a weird tidbit here is that QB Justin Herbert has not yet thrown for 200 yards in game in 2024.
The Chargers need some DL help and need to surround Herbert with some actual playmakers.