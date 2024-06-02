2025 NFL mock draft: Full first round mock with outrageous trades
21. Miami Dolphins - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Miami Dolphins are missing a viable receiving threat at tight end to truly complete this offense. Even with them having plenty of wide receivers and pass-catchers on the roster, it won't hurt to draft Colston Loveland, the best tight end projected to be in the 2025 draft class.
22. Green Bay Packers - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
The situation with Jaire Alexander is interesting, and it's just unclear what his long-term status is with the Green Bay Packers. With the Packers now in a bit of a Super Bowl window, they should look to hit on their needs in the 2025 NFL Draft.
23. New York Jets - Tyler Onyedim, DT, Iowa State
You have to give credit to New York Jets GM Joe Douglas for the roster he's built. The Jets do have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, and that's especially true on defense.
24. Houston Texans - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
The Houston Texans are going to keep adding to their defensive line. The unit saw the entrance of Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry this offseason, but both players are aging, so it's not like the unit has a good status for the long-term.