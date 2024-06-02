2025 NFL mock draft: Full first round mock with outrageous trades
25. Dallas Cowboys - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
The Dallas Cowboys are never going to learn, are they? While Quinshon Judkins is the best RB in the 2025 class, this would end up being a horrible pick. I mean, why are running backs still getting talent in the first round? It's not a good roster-building strategy, but Jerry Jones seemingly does not care.
26. Philadelphia Eagles - Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
Howie Roseman is up to his old tricks again taking a player along the defensive front in the first round. He simply cannot help it. I do think the Philadelphia Eagles may have an issue on their hands if QB Jalen Hurts doesn't improve from his pretty shaky 2023 season.
27. Atlanta Falcons (via CIN) - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Atlanta Falcons made an odd decision this offseason to not only sign Kirk Cousins to a $180 million deal, and then proceeded to draft QB Michael Penix Jr with the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They should target the defense in the 2025 NFL Draft, right? Will GM Terry Fontenot finally make a logical decision?
28. Buffalo Bills - Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
The Buffalo Bills using their first pick on a wide receiver yet again? Maybe. The Bills did lose both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason, so the unit is quite depleted. Their top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was used to take WR Keon Coleman.