2025 NFL mock draft: Full three-round mock draft predictions
The excitement and anticipation of the 2024 NFL and college football season is palpable after the release of the long-awaited College Football 25 video game title. While the return of the EA Sports classic has done well to satisfy the football craving for many, it's also got a lot of people giddy about the potential 2025 NFL Draft class. Our latest 2025 NFL mock draft predictions will take a look at not just one round, but three rounds of mock draft madness.
A lot of quarterbacks are going to fly off the board. About half the picks are either Ohio State, Michigan, or Georgia players. This class has a ton of potential and seemingly some strong depth with plenty of room to grow this upcoming season.
We used the Mock Draft Database Simulator to make all 96 selections for this three-round 2025 NFL mock draft.
2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round predictions
1. Carolina Panthers: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Carolina Panthers traded up to get the #1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft where they selected Alabama Heisman winning quarterback Bryce Young. They would have had the #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if they hadn’t traded it to the Chicago Bears in order to get Young. If they hold the #1 overall pick again in 2025, they will almost undoubtedly throw in the towel on Young and start over if they can.
Shedeur Sanders is making his return to the #1 overall slot in this 2025 NFL mock draft as we continue to look into different scenarios. Carson Beck has been in the top spot for some time but Sanders, as of late June, was the betting favorite to go first overall.
2. New England Patriots: James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee
Unless we see Drake Maye come through with a CJ Stroud-like rookie season, the Patriots are in the midst of a relatively long-term rebuild. That’s probably what you would expect after legendary head coach Bill Belichick and the team parted ways, but this team is hitting a hard reset in a lot of different ways.
Jerod Mayo is taking over as the new head coach and he’s obviously been in the organization for a long time both as a coach and as a player. Mayo knows the DNA of the Patriots franchise and what has made them special through the years, and I’d be willing to bet he’d love to get a star defender from his alma mater to help restore that glory.
James Pearce is considered arguably the best player in this draft by some as of right now and could end up being the #1 overall pick when all is said and done.