2025 NFL mock draft: Full three-round mock draft predictions
31. San Francisco 49ers: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
The San Francisco 49ers have one of the most well-constructed rosters in the entire NFL, but this team is going to start having to make difficult decisions in the near future. They obviously have playmakers galore offensively, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen the 49ers go after an offensive lineman in the first two rounds of the draft. But this class could provide them the perfect opportunity to do it.
The 49ers here go after Alabama’s Tyler Booker who has played left guard for the Crimson Tide and has all of the makings of a day one starter at the NFL level.
It’s not a draft pick that would make headlines, but the value of interior offensive linemen in today’s NFL has increased substantially. We’re now seeing guards get paid over $20 million a year on big-money contracts.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Oregon
If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to find a way to win their third straight Super Bowl, they’re going to have to do it without one of the best defensive backs in the entire NFL. The Chiefs opted to trade star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed this offseason instead of signing him to a long-term deal, shipping him to the Tennessee Titans.
Without Sneed in the defensive backfield, how much of a dropoff – if any – are we going to see? The Chiefs have earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to evaluating and developing defensive backs. Trent McDuffie will take the mantle of CB1 in Kansas City and is obviously an outstanding player already, but the Chiefs might need to reset at this position in 2025.
Jabbar Muhammad might end up being too small to go in the first round at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, but he can play inside or out and make an immediate impact with his instincts and ball skills.