Kansas City Chiefs path to third straight Super Bowl may be too easy
Is anyone going to actually be able to stop the Kansas City Chiefs from winning their third straight Super Bowl title in the 2024-25 season?
According to Pro Football Focus, it's not looking like they are going to face much of a challenge.
Of course, playing in the NFL -- in general -- is tough. The Chiefs are going to have a target on their backs no matter what thanks to the fact that they are the NFL's modern dynasty. They will get every team's best week in and week out because everyone is gunning for them. With that being said, the Chiefs have an average projected strength of schedule this season, and Pro Football Focus says they are playing in a division with three rosters among the 10 worst in the entire NFL.
The path for the Chiefs to get back to the Super Bowl doesn't seem super daunting as of right now...
Here's what Pro Football Focus had to say about each team in the Chiefs' division in terms of their overall roster strength in 2024:
"23. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS- PFF
Aidan O’Connell is a big question mark for this team. If he plays at even an average level, the Raiders could surprise this upcoming season. The defensive line looks to be very imposing, and O’Connell isn’t going to lack weapons on offense, as the team returns Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers while featuring a two-headed monster at tight end.
The AFC West looks relatively thin outside of the defending champion Chiefs, so don’t be too surprised if the Raiders can take advantage."
"26. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS- PFF
While Justin Herbert’s passing ability and the addition of Jim Harbaugh as head coach will cover up a lot of problems, this team is too thin at many key positions to be considered a serious threat in the AFC.
The Chargers do have one of the easiest schedules in terms of 2023 records, but they don’t appear to have the firepower to take full advantage of that."
"32. DENVER BRONCOS
While Bo Nix seems to be set up nicely for success, Denver’s style of offense will struggle to keep up if the defense digs them into a hole. This offense isn’t built to play from behind. Unless several members across the defense step up in a big way, the team will struggle to make much noise in what is expected to once again be a strong AFC."
Three rosters in the Chiefs' division considered to be among the 10 worst in the league going into this season. Everybody's perception of these teams will be different going into this season, but it's not hard to see how PFF could possibly be right.
The Raiders have consistently been one of our sleeper picks to be picking 1st overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chargers obviously have a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh, and might be in a "get worse before you get better" kind of rebuilding mode after the last handful of seasons under Brandon Staley. The Broncos were 8-9 last year but now have a rookie quarterback at the helm for Sean Payton, and they had to make some big cuts after taking a huge dead money hit by releasing Russell Wilson.
The negative perception of the rest of the AFC West is understandable, and if PFF is right, the path for the Chiefs to get their third straight Super Bowl victory is simply far too easy.