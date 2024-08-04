2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions
The 2024 NFL preseason is underway, everyone is logging their hours on College Football 25, and football is officially back. It's been a grind this offseason, but it feels like it went by fast with everything going on around the entire football landscape. Maybe the Summer went by so fast because we kept on filling our time over here by cranking out 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios.
It's never too early for a mock draft, even though the ink is still drying on the 2024 NFL Draft. Once the college football season gets going, everyone is going to be wondering about the next wave of prospects coming into the league and it's going to be fun to look back at some of these way-too-early mock draft scenarios to see which players were projected way too high and which ones come out of nowhere to become top prospects.
Using the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator, let's take a look at a brand-new full two-round mock draft with all 32 teams making first-round picks, a rarity in today's NFL.
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full First-Round Predictions
1. Carolina Panthers: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
The Carolina Panthers are undoubtedly holding out hope that Bryce Young can still figure it out and become their franchise quarterback in 2024. But if this team is picking 1st overall again in the 2025 NFL Draft, we’re likely looking at a change at quarterback and Young probably getting traded to another team as a reclamation project.
We’ve been going back and forth on Carson Beck and Shedeur Sanders in the #1 overall slot at the quarterback position this offseason, which almost undoubtedly means it’s going to be someone completely out of left field, right?
2. New England Patriots: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
The New England Patriots are a work in progress after the departure of Bill Belichick, but this roster has more meat on the bones than people realize. If Jacoby Brissett can be even slightly below the league average this season, the Patriots have a good enough defense to actually make a little noise in the AFC East.
They might not win 9 or 10 games, but 6 or 7 is not out of the realm of possibility.
Adding James Pearce Jr. to the defensive front would give the Patriots an absolute star off the edge. We’ve seen some drama between the Pats and Matthew Judon this offseason, and adding Pearce would give them a dynamic rusher to build around.