2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft with wild trades
5. Las Vegas Raiders - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Las Vegas Raiders again miss out on one of the top QBs in the NFL Draft. In the 2024 NFL Draft, six QBs went in the first round by pick 12, so when the Raiders 13th pick rolled around, there was no QB for them to take. It was a disaster scenario for GM Tom Telesco, who somehow took TE Brock Bowers in the first round.
A first-round tight end may have been the last thing that this team needed, but here we are. With no viable long-term QB on the roster, the Raiders need to re-evaluate their methods next offseason. Well, they could address the QB spot in the second round of this mock draft, but with pick five, they will take Abdul Carter, a pass rusher from Penn State. The Raiders still have Maxx Crosby and did also sign Christian Wilkins, but you can never have too many good rushers.
The Raiders continue to beef up their DL and bring Carter to the silver and black.
6. New York Jets (via NYG) - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The New York Jets make a huge trade up with their stadium-mates, the New York Giants. The Jets decide to take Tetairoa McMillan, a WR from Arizona. It’s clear that if a move like this happens, the Jets want to continue to go all-in around Aaron Rodgers, their aging QB. Rodgers tore his Achilles just a handful of plays into the 2023 NFL Season, so the Jets are essentially in year one of the Rodgers era in 2024.
GM Joe Douglas did seem to fix the offense on paper this offseason, beefing up the offensive line and adding two WRs in Mike Williams and rookie Malachi Corley. The Jets actually have one of the better rosters in the NFL, but Douglas whiffing on former QB Zach Wilson has put them at a disadvantage at the QB position.