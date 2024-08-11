2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft with wild trades
13. Cincinnati Bengals (via IND) - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Cincinnati Bengals need to keep adding players to their offensive line until the unit is clearly among the best in the NFL. The Bengals did take OT Amarius Mims in the 2024 NFL Draft, but why not add another tackle as well? Will Campbell is from LSU and might just be the best tackle in the country, so this is a logical move for me.
You really can’t have too many capable tackles, and if Campbell does indeed fall into their laps, the Bengals coaching staff can surely figure out which players to play and where. Burrow is now coming off of his second career season-ending injury, so this is a huge concern.
\Yes, to an extent, Burrow may need to do a better job at protecting himself, but the offensive line during his time with the Bengals has not done him any favors. Can de-facto GM Duke Tobin continue to field competent rosters in the Joe Burrow era? Right now, Cincy has a great roster, and Will Campbell could help further that.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
The Pittsburgh Steelers could continue to add younger bodies to their defensive line. One of the best defensive linemen of the last decade, Cam Heyward, is getting old and is not going to be with the team much longer. The Steelers have consistently had among the best defenses in the NFL, which is a testament to how strong their culture is.
Deone Walker had 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 2023 for Kentucky, so as an interior player, he gets into the backfield at a scary rate for opposing offenses. He’s also 6’6”, so the length is also going to be a problem. The Steelers could target a WR here or perhaps another player along the offensive line, but they opt for Walker in this NFL mock draft.