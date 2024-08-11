2025 NFL mock draft: Full two-round mock draft with wild trades
17. Denver Broncos (via LAR) - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Denver Broncos decided to make a huge trade down the 2025 NFL Draft board and were still able to land a first-round caliber pass rusher in Nic Scourton from Texas A&M. I mean, the Broncos did have some awesome fortune with a former A&M pass rusher all the way back in 2011.
All kidding aside, both Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper, the Broncos projected starting EDGE rushers in 2024 are set to be free agents next offseason. They took Jonah Elliss in the third-round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so they are clearly trying to build up this unit after the Bradley Chubb and Von Miller eras.
They take Scourton, and even if they make this move, I could still see them bringing back at least one of Browning or Cooper. Right now, the seventh-round Cooper is the better player, so perhaps that is the route they could take next offseason in free agency and in the NFL Draft.
18. Los Angeles Chargers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Another pass rusher, the Los Angeles Chargers were able to retain both Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack for the upcoming season, and with Jim Harbaugh definitely being a more old school head coach, them continuing to build up their EDGE room would make a lot of sense. They take Mykel Williams at pick 18 and perhaps move on from one or both of Bosa and Mack.
The duo might be the best thing about their defense, so Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz must continue to keep the unit stout. The Chargers do currently have long-term needs at wide receiver, running back, and tight end, though.
Will Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers be able to get themselves back on the right track in 2024, or will the Chargers curse live on?