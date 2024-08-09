NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting QBs for the 2024 season
There are quite a bit of talented quarterbacks in the NFL. Let's try to rank all the starters ahead of the 2024 season. Man, we are getting so much closer to the real thing! Preseason is quickly approaching, and that means the regular season is right around the corner. Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five seasons.
They look to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. I think we can all agree that Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL, and there is not much of an argument here. Sure, Mahomes was actually not uber-efficient in 2023, but even at his "worst," it was enough for KC to win the Super Bowl.
There are 31 other starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Let's rank them all ahead of the 2024 NFL Season.
The Rookie Starters - Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy, Caleb Williams
It is simply not fair to rank the projected rookie starters anywhere on this list but the bottom. They have no played a down in the NFL, and I the logic if you rank based on projection of their performance. I do not think that is fair, so the rookies listed above are going to be at the de-facto bottom until they can prove they belong higher.
To me, that seems the most fair way to rank things here.
27. Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young was a disaster as a rookie, but much of that was not his fault. To be fair, though, Young did not exactly show many flashes, and there is no other argument to rank him any higher here. He's not a franchise QB and has a huge uphill battle to become a franchise passer.
He certainly can turn into a viable passer though, as the Panthers new head coach, Dave Canales, worked wonders with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield in 2022 and 2023.