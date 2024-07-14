2025 NFL mock draft: Here is a full first-round mock draft prediction
The 2025 NFL Draft is about nine months away, but that will not prevent us from unveiling our latest first-round mock draft! It's truly always mock draft season, and the 2025 NFL Draft, as of now, does not appear to be nearly as good offensively as the 2024 NFL Draft.
This could end up being a huge problem for teams who need to try and fix their offense, but many things can change from now until next April. Teams that can sustain winning in the NFL are built from the NFL Draft, and this is something that will truly never change. Can the next great group of players in the NFL be found in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Let's dive into our latest mock draft.
1. Carolina Panthers - Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
It’s hard to envision the Carolina Panthers going in a different direction during the 2025 NFL Draft if they are again picking first overall. It would also be a flat-out travesty for the franchise and their fans. But fear not, Carson Beck is on the way. Beck is quite the prospect and could truly blossom in 2024 with the Bulldogs.
This could also be a scenario where current starting quarterback Bryce Young actually gets packaged in some sort of trade for some draft capital, as there is no way the Panthers can run it back with Young if they are picking first overall. The roster in Carolina is actually quite good.
2. Tennessee Titans - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
The three top wide receivers on the Tennessee Titans roster are DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd. So yeah, this team needs some young blood infused in the WR room. You may argue that the Titans should replace Will Levis if they are picking second overall, but Titans General Manager Ran Carthon decides to make another investment into the WR room and takes the best WR in the country in Luther Burden at pick two.
This would give Tennessee quite the WR room to work with, especially if they re-signed one of Hopkins or Boyd, who would both be free agents next offseason.