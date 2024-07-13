Building the perfect starting offense for the 2024 NFL Season
The 2024 NFL Season is quickly approaching, so let's take a fun spin on it and build the perfect starting offense.
This is going to be a fun exercise. If you got the chance to be a general manager, who would you pick if you were asked to make the perfect starting offense? It might not be as easy as you think, as there are a ton of elite players on that side of the ball across the NFL. Well, we took the chance here and tried to build the perfect offensive line for the 2024 NFL Season.
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes
Are we all clear here? I am not sure there is an argument in the entire universe currently to put another quarterback above Patrick Mahomes, and that could take years to actually happen. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in the last five seasons and could be the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.
Even during his worst season of his career, Mahomes still helped lead the Chiefs to a championship. He's the best in the NFL until further notice.
Running Back: Christian McCaffrey
Another obvious selection here, no offensive player in the NFL is quite as diverse in his skillset than Christian McCaffrey, who is the best RB in the NFL and could switch to being a slot wide receiver and be the best in the NFL at that as well. Ever since arriving in San Francisco, McCaffrey has been able to put the previous injury history behind him.
He's a huge threat in the backfield and catching passes, combining speed, agility, and insane route-running for being a running back. He also earned a new contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason and could find himself in the Hall of Fame one day. Christian McCaffrey is the gold standard at the RB position.