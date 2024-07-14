2025 NFL mock draft: Here is a full first-round mock draft prediction
15. Jacksonville Jaguars - Emery Jones, OT, LSU
It feels like the Jacksonville Jaguars always have some question marks at the tackle position. They could stand to add another one right now, but perhaps they could find a long-term option in Emery Jones from LSU. Jones and his tackle-mate Will Campbell will easily be the best tackle duo in college football in 2024, and both men have a great shot at successful NFL careers.
The Jaguars interior offensive line of Ezra Cleveland, Mitch Morse, and Brandon Scherff is solid, but GM Trent Baalke must get the tackle spots right, as the Jags did just give Trevor Lawrence a five-year extension, so keeping him upright and healthy is a must.
We’ll see if the Jags can forget about their up-and-down 2023 season and try to build on what they were able to do in 2022, winning the AFC South division and a playoff game. I would also add that Lawrence himself probably needs to play a bit better as well.
16. Cleveland Browns - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas
Two straight selections at offensive tackle. The Cleveland Browns could use a long-term option here, as Jedrick Wills has not been great for the Browns. Cleveland in recent years has formed some of the best offensive lines in the NFL, as GM Andrew Berry has done a nice job at getting the Browns back into relevancy. The biggest issue for them heading into the 2024 NFL Season is obviously Deshaun Watson and if he can regain his old form.
He’s been pretty awful with the Browns through two seasons, but Cleveland has won eight of his 12 total starts. The 2024 season is going to be pretty telling for Watson and the Browns, as they have a shot to be a Super Bowl contender if their QB can figure it out.