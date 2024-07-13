These 3 NFL teams have massive uphill battles to succeed in the 2024 season
The 2024 NFL Season is quickly approaching. Let's dive into three teams that have huge uphill battles to find success. Not every NFL team finds success in a given season, and 2024 will be no different. A few teams are facing an insane uphill battle to earn success in 2024.
And success is truly hard to come by in the NFL. We'll see in time if they can prove me wrong, and I am not saying they can't be successful, but it's hard to envision these three teams finding legitimate success in 2024 unless something major happens.
Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans are assembling the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl roster, it seems. They recently signed safety Jamal Adams, and have made other additions this offseason that include Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, and returning wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. It's an all-in type of offseason for the Titans, who are at least giving their young QB Will Levis a chance to succeed. However, it's hard to envision this roster making much progress in the loaded AFC.
And I'm not even sure this team finishes better than fourth in the AFC South. Sure, we could all be underrating Levis, but he didn't show a ton of promise in his 2023 rookie season. General Manager Ran Carthon is making the right type of moves, but some of the players he's signed are questionable additions, and there is perhaps a bigger question mark at the QB spot.
Denver Broncos
If nothing else, you have to give credit to the Denver Broncos for at least committing to a rookie quarterback. For years they tried the veteran re-tread options at QB to no avail, but even if some are lower on Bo Nix, they at least brought in a rookie QB who fits the type of offense they want to run. The Denver Broncos roster might be a bit better than you think, and while it's far from being complete, it has some nice parts.
However, Denver is missing a game-changing play-maker on offense and a stud pass-rusher on defense, which are two of the most important aspects of a winning NFL team. Now yes, the Broncos can be a frisky team in 2024, as they did win eight games and played spoiler a good bit in 2023, but for legitimate success, it might be a year too early for Sean Payton's team, who made quite the turnaround from the 2022 to 2023 seasons.
I would look at Denver as potentially being dangerous in the 2025 NFL Season, but the hill might be a bit too steep for 2024.
New York Giants
The New York Giants need to get a miracle performance from one of their quarterbacks to have any chance at success in the 2024 NFL Season. This would be feasible if their QB was Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes, but they've got Daniel Jones and Drew Lock running the show, so the chances of success are virtually zero.
The Giants coaching staff would have to do magic tricks to get this team even to a winning record. It's just a puzzling situation for the Giants; what exactly was their plan going into the offseason, and why did they not do more at the QB spot?
I just do not understand the process from GM Joe Schoen, who is clearly in over his head. Perhaps the Giants will prove me wrong, but even in the much weaker NFC, they feel like one of the three worst teams, easily.