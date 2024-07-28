2025 NFL mock draft: Panthers and Titans make bold picks at quarterback
9. New Orleans Saints - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The New Orleans Saints just need to get younger eveyrwhere, and it's puzzling why GM Mickey Loomis did not begin to rebuild when Sean Payton jumped ship. Right now, the duo of Dennis Allen and Derek Carr is simply not going to take this team anywhere, so they need to restart at QB.
But with them picking ninth overall in this 2025 NFL mock draft, they will not be able to take one of the top quarterbacks. Instead, they take someone in Abdul Carter who could be the best pass rusher in this draft class. It's always a wise idea to build in the trenches, and that is exactly what they will do with this selection.
10. Minnesota Vikings - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Minnesota Vikings could be ready to explode in the 2025 NFL Season if rookie QB JJ McCarthy ends up being legit. The Vikings apparent plan at the moment seems to be sitting McCarthy for most or all of his rookie season and letting free agent addition Sam Darnold get some time.
The Vikings have two very good tackles, an excellent WR duo, a top-7 tight end, and a competent running back. Their defense is also filled with a ton of play-makers, so the Vikings are not far off here. They can give McCarthy more help heading into 2025 by using their first-round pick on Tetairoa McMillian, a talented WR from Arizona.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
I am not sure if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be able to recreate their breakout 2023 season in 2024, as they lost former offensive coordinator Dave Canales to the Carolina Panthers. The Buccaneers feel like a pretty average team across the board, and I am not sure what they have going for them in the long-term.
Well, they could end up being around the same in 2024, so perhaps just trying to modestly fill some holds could help them take another small step foward in 2025. With Sean Murphy-Bunting and now Carlton Davis out of the picture, the Buccaneers could use some help at CB, so they take Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame.
12. Seattle Seahawks - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
How did James Pearce Jr fall this far to the Seattle Seahawks? I have no idea, but I am sure they would not be complaining here. The Seahawks new head coach is Mike Macdonald, a very intelligent defensive mind. Macdonald may pound the table for a top defensive prospect, and there would be no one better on the board than Pearce, who was getting into the backfield with ease in 2023.