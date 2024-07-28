2025 NFL mock draft: Panthers and Titans make bold picks at quarterback
13. Indianapolis Colts - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
The second Colorado player comes off the board within the top-15 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft. Travis Hunter, who has played both WR and cornerback, will head to Indianapolis. I would assume that Hunter needs to pick one position to stick with, and I am betting it ends up being the CB spot.
The Colts may have something special brewing in Indy, especially if second-year QB Anthony Richardson ends up being as good as his talent indicates. The Colts won nine games last year with Gardner Minshew playing most of the snaps under center.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Pittsburgh Steelers get a wide receiver from a very reliable school in Ohio State. At the top of the 2024 NFL Draft, fellow Buckeye Marvin Harrison Jr went, and now with the 14th pick in this NFL mock draft, the Steelers take Emeka Egbuka, who could join Harrison, Chris Olave, and Garrett Wilson as high-profile wide receivers from Ohio State.
Will the Steelers bring Russell Wilson back for the 2025 NFL Season?
15. Jacksonville Jaguars - Emery Jones, OT, LSU
The Jacksonville Jaguars seem to have a competent interior offensive line with Ezra Cleveland, Mitch Morse, and Brandon Scherff, but I am in the camp of them needing to get better and more consistent at tackle. The LSU Tigers may have the best tackle duo in the country for this upcoming season, and the Jags decide to take one of them in Emery Jones, who will be tasked with protecting their $275 million QB, Trevor Lawrence.
16. Cleveland Browns - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas
Two tackles come off the board in back-to-back picks in this mock draft. The Cleveland Browns continue to build their roster the right way by taking someone who can reinforce the trenches in Kelvin Banks Jr, a talented tackle from Texas.
The Browns may have a bigger issue at hand with Deshaun Watson, but at the very least, GM Andrew Berry can keep building the team up on both sides of the ball to perhaps plug-and-play a different quarterback if Watson cannot figure this thing out.