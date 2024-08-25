2025 NFL mock draft: Utter chaos in the top 10 of this three-round mock
27. Cincinnati Bengals - Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
The Cincinnati Bengals have had a solid defense for years now, and while Joe Burrow and the offense tend to be the identity of this team, they have made a ton of plays on the other side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is a stud, and he’ll get a new pass rusher to work with in Patrick Payton from Florida State.
The Bengals may eventually need to turn the page on the Trey Hendrickson/Sam Hubbard era, so they’ll pivot to Payton, who could eventually pair up with Myles Murphy to form the next great pass rush duo in Cincy.
A wise pick from Duke Tobin, as he looks to keep his Bengals team near the top of the AFC. The Bengals took tackle Amarius Mims in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so it’s been a recent trend of reinforcing the trenches, which is always a very wise roster-building tactic.
28. Buffalo Bills - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
The Buffalo Bills are going through a bit of a re-tooling year, as they have had to part with a good bit of veteran players in an effort to get their cap space into a better spot. I do not believe this team is going to come close to reaching the Super Bowl, which is something they have failed to do in the Josh Allen era.
They can plan for the future a bit by taking Jonah Savaiinaea, a tackle from Arizona, with their first-round pick. The Bills have continually made it into the playoffs, but continually falter when it matters most.
To me, this team has a deeper issue that they need to target. Sean McDermott clearly knows how to field a winning football team, but I am not sure he will ever be able to lead Buffalo to where they want to go.