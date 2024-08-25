2025 NFL mock draft: Utter chaos in the top 10 of this three-round mock
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (via NE) - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
This major trade isn’t even for a quarterback. It’s clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers are making a massive effort to stabilize their WR room in this mock draft, as GM Omar Khan trades into the third overall pick, sends the New England Patriots down, and takes Luther Burden, the best WR in the class.
The Steelers have been wrapped up in trade talks all offseason for a wide receiver, and it’s clear that there is a long-term need here outside of George Pickens. Perhaps rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson can show some promise, but it’s clear that there isn’t a lot to like about the room outside of Pickens.
The bigger question here is who the heck is throwing Burden the football in 2025? Neither Russell Wilson or Justin Fields seem to be long-term answers for the team, so the Steelers may need to also dip into the QB market next offseason as well.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DEN) - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
The Jacksonville Jaguars and General Manager Trent Baalke have clearly had it with only having “good” rosters. Baalke gets aggressive in this NFL mock draft and trades way up to secure the best pass-rusher in this year’s class, James Pearce Jr from Tennessee. The Jags extended Joshua Hines-Allen this offseason, and they also have Travon Walker and Arik Armstead along the DL as well.
However, Baalke thinks that is not good enough and takes Pearce, which could quickly give the Jaguars the best defensive line in football. The last time the Jags had a stout defensive line like this, it was 2017 when they made a run to the AFC Championship Game.
The Jaguars also got busy this offseason extending QB Trevor Lawrence and CB Tyson Campbell, so this team clearly has some young talent they have locked up for the long-term.