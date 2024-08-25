2025 NFL mock draft: Utter chaos in the top 10 of this three-round mock
9. New Orleans Saints - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The New Orleans Saints need just about everything if we’re being honest. This is a bad team, old roster, and a franchise that is in desperate need of a rebuild. The Saints made quite the odd move to pay Derek Carr in free agency last year. Most of the NFL world saw that this was not going to be the right decision.
Besides whiffing on a free agent quarterback, the Saints also have some other issues on both sides of the ball and just need to blow this thing up. They can start this process by trading some of their platers between now and the 2024 NFL trade deadline.
This gives them some freed up cap space for the long-term and some needed draft capital to kick-start the rebuilding. The Saints could look to Adbul Carter, a top pass rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Saints can rebuild their trenches here and perhaps target a quarterback later on. The team did take QB Spencer Rattler in the 2024 NFL Draft.
10. Minnesota Vikings - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
If JJ McCarthy ends up being a hit for the Minnesota Vikings, this team is ready to go. The Vikes do need some help at cornerback, though, so it’d be wise for them and for GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to target one early on in this NFL mock draft. They’ll take Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame and will hope that he can help stabilize this Brian Flores secondary.
The Vikings will not have McCarthy for his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus, so it’s likely that Sam Darnold ends up getting most or all of the starts in 2024. Don't look now, but the Vikings could be closer to completing than some people think.