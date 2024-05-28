2025 NFL mock draft: Which players could get drafted first overall?
The 2025 NFL Draft is still nearly a year away, but that won't stop us from trying to predict who could go first overall. Yes, we've got even more NFL Draft content. The 2024 NFL Draft just ended, but that won't stop us from continuing to look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft, where different positions could end up dominating the top.
The quarterback position was popular in the top half of the 2024 NFL Draft, but the sheer talent at other positions could bring about some new faces going with the first picks. Being the first overall pick in the NFL Draft is quite the accomplishment. Could these five players have a chance to go first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft?
1. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The smoke isn't just smoke with Shedeur Sanders; he's a legitimate candidate to go first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Say what you want about his father, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, but if nothing else, he's got multiple players on his team that could go with the top pick.
Sanders may have been one of the top-three quarterbacks to come off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft had he declared. Sanders is a bit undersized but threw 27 touchdowns against just three interceptions in 2023 at Colorado.
He completed nearly 70% of his passes, and this was behind a shaky offensive line.
2. James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
James Pearce Jr had 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 2023 with Tennessee, and if the team picking first overall does have their QB situation in a good spot, they may opt to go with the best defensive player in the draft, and that's where Pearce comes in.
He simply gets in the backfield and would be a welcome addition to any pass rush across the NFL.
3. Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Will Campbell might be the next great offensive tackle to get drafted into the NFL. He's got the size, weight, length, heck, he's got it all. He was a true freshman starter and has made a living for himself at left tackle. It's rare to see an offensive tackle go first overall anymore, but Campbell could find himself on a team like the Tennessee Titans or Carolina Panthers, two teams whose left tackle situations are shaky at best.
4. Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
Another excellent tackle prospect, Kelvin Banks was First-Team All-Big 12 in 2023 and could compete with Campbel to be the first tackle off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. Like I said, it's not super common to see offensive tackles go quite this high in the NFL Draft, but with this projected QB class in 2025 not the best, teams who are picking first overall could make the decision to pass up on a QB with pick one.
Protecting the QB is arguably the second-most important thing any team must do to sustain succes in this league. Truly, you can never have too many talented offensive linemen.
5. Travis Hunter, CB/WR/ Colorado
The last player that may have a chance to go No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft is a second Colorado player, Travis Hunter. Hunter was all over the place in 2023, hauling in 57 passes for 721 yards. He also added 30 total tackles on defense, three interceptions, and five passes defended. For Hunter, it's clear he's got the talent to play both positions, but in the NFL, he will surely have to choose one or the other.
But truly, could this be a rare player that could play two positions? If he's got the talent, and if it could clearly help his NFL team, then I don't see why he could not do it. It'd be something the NFL has rarely ever seen, and Travis Hunter might have a shot to go first overall.