Ranking the top 10 wide receiver duos in the NFL for the 2024 season
The wide receiver position is one of the most glamorous and impactful in the NFL, and you know just how valuable it is based on the fact that we are seeing some wide receivers getting top-tier quarterback money on new contracts (hello, AJ Brown) as well as a trio of impact receivers going in the top 10 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The receiver position is extremely important, but which teams have the best duos at receiver right now? Which duos at this position strike the most fear into opponents and defensive coordinators week after week?
Let's rank the top 10 wide receiver duos entering the 2024 season.
Top 10 wide receiver duos in the NFL in 2024
10. Mike Evans & Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans is absolutely inevitable at this point. He's been in the league since 2014 and has never not had 1,000 yards receiving. And he's coming off of one of his best years this past year with 13 touchdown catches. Chris Godwin hasn't been nearly as dominant as we saw a couple of years back, but he still ranked 23rd in the league in yards last year and has had over 1,000 receiving yards in three straight seasons.
9. DK Metcalf & Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
The combination of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett gives the Seattle Seahawks one of the best veteran combos in the league and two of the most clutch receivers in the game. The addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba takes this receiver group to the next level. But Metcalf and Lockett ranked in the top 35 overall last year in total receiving yards and should be a dynamic duo yet again in 2024.
9. DJ Moore & Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are giving rookie Caleb Williams one of the most dynamic duos in the league, and with the addition of rookie Rome Odunze, the Bears might just have the best trio of receivers in the NFL. As a duo, it's going to be very interesting to see how Moore and Allen work together. These guys have historically both eaten up a ton of targets and are better with the higher volume. They both ranked in the top 11 last year in total receiving yards.
7. Ja'Marr Chase & Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
When the combination of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins are all healthy, there might not be a better receiver duo in the entire league. These guys are big plays waiting to happen and the injury to Burrow was a shot to their overall statistical production last year. But as long as Higgins is on this roster and everyone remains healthy, I expect them to vault back up the list.
6. Nico Collins & Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans
There's a lot to love about the combination of Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs, especially with what we saw last year from Collins, who only needed 109 total targets to rank 8th in the NFL in receiving yards. Now, the Texans have brought in Stefon Diggs who can be the chain mover in the intermediate with Collins and Tank Dell as the big-play threats.
5. Brandon Aiyuk & Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
When you talk about players who give you the most effectiveness per touch around the league, I don't think there's a better combination than Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. This might be the most dynamic after-the-catch duo in the entire NFL.
4. Justin Jefferson & Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson might be the best receiver in the league, and Jordan Addison racked up 10 touchdown catches in his rookie year. This duo is one of the most explosive in the league already, and we haven't even seen them together on the field for a fully healthy season yet. Jefferson missed some time last year (which contributed to Addison's production) but this duo will help either Sam Darnold or JJ McCarthy have success in 2024.
3. AJ Brown & DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of only a couple teams on this list to have two receivers in the top 20 of total receiving yards last season. AJ Brown is one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL for good reason. He's one of the most dominant receivers in the game in every area. DeVonta Smith has done an incredible job capitalizing on the attention Brown receives with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and 14 touchdowns over the last two years.
2. Cooper Kupp & Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are both perfect fits for Sean McVay's offense and two receivers who are extremely tough to cover and very difficult to track down in the open field. What they may lack in overall athletic flash, they make up for with route running, strong hands, and the ability to get open at every level of the field.
1. Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
The dynamic duo in Miami enters the 2024 season as the undisputed best wide receiver duo in the league. What makes Hill and Waddle so difficult to defend against is not a secret. These guys are fast.
But as I always say with Hill and Waddle, it's not just track speed that makes these two dangerous. They play the game faster than the players trying to defend them. It's one thing to run fast in a straight line. It's another thing to be able to play the game of football as fast as these guys do.
These guys both had over 1,000 receiving yards last year, and given their volume of targets, it's crazy that Hill averaged 15.1 yards per reception and Waddle averaged 14.1.