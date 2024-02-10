3 absurdly bold predictions for Super Bowl LVIII
Let's put together three bold predictions for Super Bowl LVIII.
On Sunday, the entire world will tune in to Super Bowl LVIII. It is surely expected to be a close and competitive game. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs met back in Super Bowl LIV, the first of the Mahomes era. The 49ers actually had a 10-point lead in the second half of that game, but they could not hold onto it.
While both teams are largely the same, they're also a bit different. The 49ers are trotting out a much better QB in Brock Purdy than they had in Super Bowl LIV, Jimmy Garoppolo. The Chiefs obviously no longer have Tyreek Hill, but do boast a stronger defense than they did in 2019. Tight end Travis Kelce is also a bit physically declined as well, so that is another clear difference.
Both teams have strong cases to win the game, and it'll surely be a close one. Let's make three bold predictions for Super Bowl LVIII.
3 absurdly bold predictions for Super Bowl LVIII
1. QB Brock Purdy uses his legs more than usual
Brock Purdy isn't known for being an elite runner, but he can make plays with his legs when needed. Through two playoff games, Purdy has 62 rushing yards on 11 attempts. For the 49ers; their offense is elite but clearly run through Christian McCaffrey, the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. For years now, the Niners have heavily prioritized the run game and haven't asked their QBs to do a ton.
Purdy has been able to distribute the ball to his playmakers with ease in 2023. If you're the Chiefs defense, you have to prioritize stopping CMC before anyone else, right? Without an efficient run game, the 49ers could fall behind, and trusting Brock Purdy to lead a comeback with his arm isn't going to end well.
I think Kyle Shanahan wants to try and gain an advantage over the Chiefs defense, so I think Brock Purdy's involvement in the run game becomes a new wrinkle.