Mahomes opens up with media on Super Bowl Opening Night
Believes that he has advantage over Brock Purdy; Mahomes has been there and done that and has already won two Vince Lombardi Trophies
Patrick Mahomes has played in three Super Bowls and has won two of them. He believes that based upon his experiences in the big game, he and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates will come out victorious Sunday evening against the San Francisco 49ers.
"I've obviously grown as a quarterback and as a leader and as a person. but being able to have a game plan for what the Super Bowl week entails and prepare myself to not play the Super Bowl before the Super Bowl game is something that I'm hoping I can use to my advantage."- Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes says that he was born to play in this game and that he has waited to get back in this game since walking off of the field victorious last year against Philadelphia. He dreamed about playing this game as a child and he knows that it will be everything that he believed it would be. He is drawing on his experience to get ready for Super Bowl championship number three.
He remembers his first thoughts of the Super Bowl as a child and he is continuing to live out his dream.
"My first Super Bowl memory, when I think about it right now, is probably open at night. It was getting up in front of everybody, having all these cameras in your face. It was my first time to kind of experience that. and it's surreal to say that we're in our fourth one now and we can enjoy it and we kind of know what to expect you say how are the regular season different yeah I mean just dealing with some adversity. I think the biggest thing is those games that we usually would win those close games we weren't winning and seeing how guys responded. I thought the guys responded the right way we kept the same mindset and that's the reason that we're here today is because we've got with these type of adverse moments and we've came out better on the other side of it."- Patrick Mahomes
The young signal caller credits his teammates for helping him get this far. He knows that he is only as good as his offensive line blocks and his superstar cast performs around him. He also believes that if he wins this game, he just might cement himself in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Super Bowl history before he is ready to hang up his cleats.
Mahomes believes in his teammates and thinks that he and his crew just might be able to win seven Super Bowls, just like his idol and mentor, Tom Brady.
"I mean I'm not even close to halfway so I haven't put a lot of thought into it I mean your goal is to be the best player that you can be and I know I'm blessed to be around a lot of great players around me and so right now it's doing whatever I can to beat a great 49ers team and try to get that third ring and then if you ask me that question in like 15 years and I'll see if I can get close to seven but seven seems like a long ways away still."- Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes believes that in order for him to climb the Brady Mountain, he and his teammates are going to have to stay in tip-top shape and keep fighting the good fight against Father Time.
"Yeah I'm gonna try to I don't want to play until I'm not I'm hurting the team so if I can still go out there and have success and still love it every single time. I think that's the biggest thing, and put the time and effort into it that I'll play. And if I feel like I'm helping the team, I'll go out there and do whatever I can to keep doing that."- Patrick Mahomes
The Texas Tech graduate also knows that the Chiefs have to play a flawless game against San Francisco. He has the utmost amount of respect for the 49ers and loves to watch their young gun-slinger Brock Purdy play the game of football. He spoke very highly of Purdy and is looking forward to the challenge that the Chiefs have in front of them.
"I'm super excited. I mean, he's done a great job in these last two years that he's played. I haven't got to play him yet, but he does a great job extending plays. He does a great job making the throws, and he's a winner. I mean, I think he's a winner. saw that. I didn't play him when he was at Iowa State, but when he was at Iowa State playing against my Red Raiders, he was winning, and he's always been a winner, and that's what it takes in this league. It's not always the flashy plays."- Patrick Mahomes
For the Chiefs, this is their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years. Mahomes has been with the Chiefs for every trip. He knows that when Sunday comes, all of the experience that he has had in the big game won't mean a thing once the game kicks off. He will still have that pit in his stomach and the nerves will be there until the ball is kicked off.
"It's about embracing those nerves, understanding that they're gonna be there and then going out there and being who you are. Obviously I'd say my first one was probably the most nervous I've ever been in the Super Bowl but I think now it's just about just going out there and playing the game."- Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes believes that being on the big stage, in a city like Las Vegas, the pressure will be even greater and the butterflies will be in his stomach. He believes he and his teammates are up for the challenge.
"There's gonna be a lot of nerves going into the Super Bowl. We're in Vegas or in the kind of the spot in the world where you would want to be playing this football game. But you just go out there and brace your nerves and just go out there and be who you are. "- Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City lost to San Francisco during the 2023 season and Mahomes never forgot that. He believes that the team won more in losing, due to the fact that they regrouped, came together as a team, and started a run of playing their best football.
"Yeah, I mean, it feels good because, I mean, they definitely beat us, but we're not playing them. So, I mean, you definitely just like being in the Super Bowl and playing no matter where it is, but definitely that loss definitely hurt, but I think it sparked us to get to make this run and get here. here."- Patrick Mahomes
He believes he just has to keep his eyes on the prize, be humble, and play his best football, just like he has done his entire career that has already propelled him to two Super Bowl titles.
"I mean obviously obviously, you want to get to the Super Bowl. That's your ultimate goal. And to be able to be in my fourth one, it truly is surreal. And I just try to appreciate it every single time, because you don't even know if this will be your last."- Patrick Mahomes
To get a win on Sunday, the Chiefs would cement themselves as the first team to repeat as champions since Brady did it in 2003-2004 with his Patriots teams.
"I mean being able to win back-to-back Super Bowls is special, there's like a small group of teams that have been able to do that. And so I think for us, it's just the proof that we can do it. The proof that we can win back-to-back, have that mindset coming in, and know that it's a great challenge and we're gonna have to play our best football, but I think we got the guys to do it."- Patrick Mahomes