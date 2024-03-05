3 best free agency fits for the Denver Broncos in 2024
-An elite pass rusher makes a lot of sense for Denver
-A former Sean Payton draft pick reuniting?
-A former Denver Bronco returning home?
2. CJ Gardner-Johnson, DB
Sean Payton drafted CJ Gardner-Johnson back in 2019, and he's turned into a very good defensive back, having quite a bit of versatility. Gardner-Johnson would bring much-needed talent and youth in the Denver Broncos secondary, which currently looks foundationalized by Patrick Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillian, two young studs.
Gardner-Johnson was on a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions this past season but only appeared in a handful of games due to a torn pectoral.
3. Connor McGovern, C
Connor McGovern began his career with the Denver Broncos and signed a three-year deal with the New York Jets in 2020, re-signing with them on a one-year deal for the 2023 NFL Season. With the Broncos potentially losing Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency, bringing McGovern back and plugging him in at center makes a ton of sense.
Frankly, while Cushenberry is set to cash in, I'm not sure he's that much of an upgrade over McGovern, who signed for pennies in 2023. The Broncos likely won't have a lot of cap space to spend, so signing someone like McGovern who is again going to be cheap makes quite a bit of sense to me.