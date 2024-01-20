3 big name players that could be traded in 2024 NFL Offseason
How many major trades will we see this offseason?
I think teams have been much more aggressive in recent offseasons, and I would expect to see a few big name players switch teams during the 2024 NFL Offseason. NFL teams are trying to build Super Bowl teams quicker than they have in prior seasons. At least, that's the way I see it. I think this all started with Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few years ago.
Since then, we've seen a plethora of other big name QB trades and have also see a ton of other notable players get traded including Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, Bradley Chubb, Davante Adams, and others. Frankly, I think we'll see more of the same in the coming NFL Offseason. And I think teams that boast a ton of draft capital will be more than willing to trade some away if it means getting an immediate-impact player.
Let's cover three big name players that could be traded in the 2024 NFL Offseason.
1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
I think we could see the end of the Davante Adams era in Las Vegas. He has caught over 200 passes and 22 touchdowns in his two years with the Raiders, after spending the first chunk of his career with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Even at 31 years old, Adams was still producing at a high level this offseason, and there is no sign of him slowing down.
The regime that traded for Adams is no longer in Las Vegas, and given his cap hit being over $25 million in 2024, I don't think the Raiders are certain that they want to keep him, and a logical destination is very clearly the New York Jets, reuniting with Aaron Rodgers. The Jets, outside Garrett Wilson, have no other viable receiving threat.
And with the Jets married to Rodgers for the next couple of seasons, they are certainly going to be aggressive in trying to make a Super Bowl push. They already lost the 2023 NFL Season, as Rodgers tore his Achilles just a handful of plays into the season, so I think there is more urgency in that building to shore up the rest of the roster holes.