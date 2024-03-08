3 biggest needs across all NFL teams in 2024 offseason
Which three needs across all NFL teams are clearly the most urgent?
Among all 32 NFL teams and their various needs, which three stick out as being the most urgent for the coming offseason period, which is beginning to heat up? Each NFL team has multiple needs; that's just how it works. And that's why the offseason and NFL Draft exist. In reality, teams should only be using the offseason to cover up their NFL Draft busts.
But in recent years, we have seen an uptick in aggression from NFL teams and more urgency to try and build Super Bowl-caliber rosters. Well, I don't think the 2024 NFL Offseason is going to be any different. To me, it's the most fun time of the year. With a huge increase in the NFL salary cap figure, a plethora of teams with money to spend, and a deep NFL Draft class at various offensive positions, there will be another huge push this offseaon.
3 biggest needs across all NFL teams in 2024 offseason
1. The New York Jets desperately need offensive line help
To the surprise of no one, there might not be a bigger team need across the NFL than within the New York Jets offensive line. Not only was it a unit that lacked enough talent, but the injuries were just brutal. Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles just a handful of plays into the 2023 NFL Season, and the porous OL play was a reason for that.
Going into the offseason, Jets' GM Joe Douglas needs to make a huge push to bring in more talent along the offensive line. Former draft pick Mekhi Becton has unfortunately turned into a bust that can't stay on the field, so that has surely thrown a wrench into their plays. Duane Brown was an addition, but he's old and isn't a viable option for 2024.
There has already been movement along the OL; the team released Laken Tomlinson, and you have to figure that the Jets have just two starting spots locked up along the OL with Joe Tippmann at center and Alijah Vera-Tucker at guard. Vera-Tucker tore his Achilles last October, so I think it could be a safe bet that he returns to the lineup in Week 1 of 2024.
Joe Douglas will have to hit a homerun this offseason to fix both tackle spots and bring in another interior player.