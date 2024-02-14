Are we already underrating the New York Jets in 2024 NFL Season?
Could the New York Jets make a lot of noise this upcoming season?
Amid all the dysfunction that plagued the 2023 New York Jets, could the team actually end up being a juggernaut in 2024? The Jets were obviously hit by a devastating injury early in the 2023 NFL Season when Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles.
For that point on, the team was toast. Losing your starting QB is a death sentence in the NFL, no matter how you slice it. And soon after that, Rodgers was constantly teasing a return to action if the Jets had clawed their way back into the postseason. That did not happen, and many people seemed to think that Rodgers was just wanting attention, as a return to action just months after an Achilles tear is something that just does not ever happen.
Well, with Aaron Rodgers set to return to full strength in 2024, could we already be underrating the Jets? We already know that the defense is very good. Head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich clearly know what they are doing.
It's a great unit, and filled with an elite defensive line and a stingy secondary. The Jets defense will be plenty good enough in 2024. As for the offense, well, the last time Aaron Rodgers worked a full season alongside offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, he won back to back MVP awards.
Hackett's ineptitude was on full display in 2023, but when he is with Rodgers, magic happens. That's likely because Rodgers is the one who is making most of the calls at the line of scrimmage and the one who may even call plays on his own at points during games. It's hard to believe that Hackett would have more of an influence on the offense over one of the best QBs to ever touch a football.
But the two have worked very well together, so could it be as simple as Rodgers just staying healthy in 2024? You have to figure that Jets GM Joe Douglas is going to pull out all the stops to not only fix the offensive line, but add more weapons on offense. If Douglas can bring in OL talent to shore up that unit, Rodgers could stay upright, and the offense might end up being very efficient.
Well, what happens when an efficient offense and efficient defense are on the same team?
Playoff football happens.