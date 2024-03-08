3 biggest needs across all NFL teams in 2024 offseason
Which three needs across all NFL teams are clearly the most urgent?
2. The Carolina Panthers need some wide receiver help
The Carolina Panthers didn't do enough with their pass catchers to make life easy for Bryce Young in 2023. As part of their deal to move up to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they had to send the Chicago Bears DJ Moore. That proved to be a huge loss, as Adam Thielen was their best receiver in 2023, and while Thielen is a fine target, he's well into his 30s and simply not a WR1 at this stage of his career.
DJ Chark didn't work out for them and Jonathan Mingo was underwhelming during his rookie campaign. And to make matters worse for the Panthers, they do not have a first-round pick this year, so their first pick is the 33rd overall selection, at the very top of the second round. Now in their benefit, this NFL Draft class is truly deep at WR, so the Panthers could trade down, acquire more capital, and still get some viable WR talent in the building.
Now to be fair, Bryce Young himself wasn't great in 2023, but the circumstances around him were ones that only a few QBs could truly succeed in. And I haven't even mentioned the poor offensive line play. For new head coach Dave Canales and new GM Dan Morgan, they surely have their hands full on offense to try and fix the unit and make life easier fo Bryce Young.
Fortunately, their defense is in good hands with Ejiro Evero, one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL.