3 biggest needs across all NFL teams in 2024 offseason
Which three needs across all NFL teams are clearly the most urgent?
3. New England Patriots need everything on offense
Like, everything.
There is no franchise quarterback. There is no WR1. They don't have a young tight end, and the offensive line was not great in 2023. The New England Patirots are in a new era, as Bill Belichick is out the door and Jerod Mayo comes in as the head coach. I don't think that was a great hire, as it's clear that the team needs to move away from the "Patriot Way" method of doing things.
Well, Mayo played in the NFL for the Patriots and had coached with them for several years prior to becoming the new head coach. It's a puzzling but unsurprising move from the Patriots front office, who clearly want to prioritize a dead culture over winning football games. Anyway, the team is flush with cap space and they own the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so they're in a great spot with their resources.
The free agent QB market also has numerous viable bridge QB options as well, so the Patriots could go that route at the position. Taking a QB at three and signing a bridge QB could be a great plan to put in place. However, they have needs all across the offense, so I think a trade down could be necessary. To make matters a bit worse for them, the wide receiver free agent market all of a sudden looks weak, as Mike Evans was extended, and both Michael Pittman Jr and Tee Higgins were given the franchise tag.
The Patriots might actually be better off trading down from the third overall spot to acquire more draft picks. This is a very deep class on offense, so if they play their cards right, the offense could look very young and encouraging in 2024.