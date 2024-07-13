3 biggest roster strengths across all NFL teams for the 2024 season
There are a ton of high-quality position units across the league, so let's look at the three best as we race into the 2024 NFL Season.
This was actually quite hard, but I believe I've picked the three best units across all NFL teams for 2024. I could end up being very wrong, but it's hard to not love these position groups on paper. Can they prove me right and end up being elite units who help propel their teams into the playoffs in 2024?
Let's dive into the three biggest roster strengths across all NFL teams for the 2024 season.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks
Obviously the best QB in the NFL is Patrick Mahomes, but the Kansas City Chiefs also made quite the addition at the backup QB spot when they signed Carson Wentz. Wentz was once a top-five QB in the NFL, but his downfall hit hard and hit fast. However, Wentz still has some spot-starter potential and may have the highest ceiling of any backup quarterback in the NFL.
He's not bad by any means and can thrive as a spot-starter in the right situation. Carson Wentz being able to soak it in with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes is going to be so crucial for the Kansas City Chiefs if Mahomes needed to miss some time. I am not sure you could build a better quarterback room than what the Kansas City Chiefs have with theirs heading into 2024.
Detroit Lions offensive line
From left to right, there is no better offensive line than the Detroit Lions, who somehow have five very good starters at each position. The tackle duo of Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell is arguably the best in the NFL, and their interior offensive line of Graham Glasgow, Frank Ragnow, and Kevin Zeitler is quite good as well.
And it's a huge reason why the Lions have emerged as a legitimate Super Bowl contender for 2024 and beyond. General Manager Brad Holmes has done a nice job shoring up the offensive line, as it did have a nice base when he arrived, but Holmes was able to push it over the edge. Can the Lions use their elite offensive line to bully opposing defenses in 2024 and beyond? I think so.
Miami Dolphins wide receivers
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Odell Beckham Jr highlight the top three players in the Miami Dolphins wide receiver room. Yes, Beckham is more name recognition at this point, but him being in this WR3 role behind Hill and Waddle should help maximize what he has left in the NFL. Beckham isn't great anymore, but he can still feast underneath while Hill and Waddle take the top off of defenses.
Tua Tagovailoa is also a very good QB who can handle a heavy load in the passing game. He's had absolutely no issues getting the football to his wide receivers, and I believe this will again be the case in the 2024 NFL Season. The Dolphins may also have the fastest offense in the NFL, as both Hill and Waddle are among the fastest wide receivers in the league.
Which WR group can you truly say is better than the Dolphins?