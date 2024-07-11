3 biggest risks that NFL teams took in the 2024 Offseason
Many NFL teams took massive risks this offseason. Let's dive into the three biggest ones of 2024 thus far. If teams don't take risks in the NFL, they won't win in the long-term; that's just how this league works and how it always will work. The best teams in the NFL have all taken massive risks to get where they are.
And in the 2024 NFL Offseason, there were three separate instances of teams taking colossal risks that stand atop the NFL as being the riskiest. Let's dive into them.
Falcons signing Kirk Cousins for $180 million
This is a huge risk. The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a deal worth $180 million, and while this may not look like too big of a risk, Cousins is going to be playing in his age-36 season and is coming off a torn Achilles. Now yes, Cousins has stayed remarkably healthy for his entire career, so my guess is that this injury is not going to impact his play.
But Kirk Cousins is still a man approaching 40 years old, and an Achilles tear is serious, serious stuff. Nonetheless, the Falcons still handed out a huge contract, and likely did so knowing that Cousins would be on the field for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. It's not a bad thought to pursue the top free agent quarterback, but the age, injury, and money all makes this one of the biggest risks that any NFL team took.
New York Jets going all-in (for real) on Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets seriously seemed to double and triple-down on Aaron Rodgers this offseason. They signed LT Tyron Smith. They signed OG John Simpson, and they also traded for an old friend in Morgan Moses, who has held down the RT spot for years (and is underrated).
The Jets also signed WR Mike Williams and drafted WR Malachi Corley in the 2024 NFL Draft. In fact, I'd argue that they actually subtracted a bit on defense and perhaps pushed more of their team identity to the offensive side of the ball. GM Joe Douglas whiffed on the Zach Wilson draft pick back in 2021, and it's not like he's the only GM to have missed on a first-round QB.
But he did then put all of his chips in on Aaron Rodgers, and now he has to own it. Sure, the Jets can be quite good in the 2024 NFL Season, but like Kirk Cousins, Rodgers is returning from a torn Achilles, so this will be quite the team to follow. Can Aaron Rodgers return to his former MVP self?
Denver Broncos drafting Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix, and while I love the pick, it is a huge risk. In fact, many big boards did have Nix ranked firmly as a second-round prospect, but he went at pick 12. Nix made it six QBs taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Now yes, the former Oregon and Auburn QB does fit Sean Payton's offenses well, so this might not be that huge of a risk, but when you consider how many thought of Nix in the draft cycle, him going at 12 is seen as a huge risk to many.
The Broncos will have to own up to their mistake if Bo Nix ends up not working out, but there is a reason they took him at pick 12...