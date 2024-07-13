3 biggest roster weaknesses across all NFL teams for the 2024 season
The 2024 NFL Season begins in early September, so before that, let's look at the three biggest roster weaknesses across all teams. There are plenty of roster weaknesses across the NFL. Many teams have just totally botched certain positions, as no general manager and no front office is perfect. Bad personnel moves are made all the time, and that is what makes the NFL so difficult.
Across the league heading into the 2024 season, there are three obvious roster weaknesses that stick out the most. Let's look at them here.
New York Giants quarterbacks (Drew Lock, Daniel Jones)
You just have to laugh at this quarterback room assembled by GM Joe Schoen of the New York Giants, who keeps proving that he is in over his head in this role with the G-Men. The Giants are going to be bad in 2024, and it's going to be due to their sub-par QB room and bad offensive line. That's really where games in the NFL are won and lost.
And if the Giants struggle enough this offseason, you have to wonder if Schoen and Brian Daboll would even keep their jobs. Extending Daniel Jones had to be one of the worst decisions an NFL team made this century, but the Giants can start totally fresh at the position next offseason, and that seems to be the likely option here.
Denver Broncos tight ends (Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Lucas Krull)
The Denver Broncos have done a ton of work this offseason with their offense, which has included cutting Russell Wilson, drafting Bo Nix, and making other modest moves to improve the unit, but their tight end room is the worst in the NFL and is set to be a huge liability in the 2024 NFL Season unless one of these three players can emerge. Adam Trautman knows Sean Payton's system and is really just a guy.
He can catch one or two passes a game and is a capable blocker. That's really it. Greg Dulcich and Lucas Krull have the highest ceilings in this room, but Dulcich has played just 12 games in two seasons, and Krull is an extremely developmental player. Unless one of these two can somehow emerge as a top-dog in this room, the Broncos are going to get next to nothing from their tight ends in 2024.
However, the offense with rookie QB Bo Nix could still be quite efficient.
New England Patriots wide receivers (Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, KJ Osborn)
I cannot fault New England Patriots de-facto GM Eliot Wolf for the current personnel situation on offense. It was left a mess by former head coach and GM Bill Belichick, and this is going to take years to clean up. The Patriots did take two notable wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft in Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, but some of the veterans at their position include Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, and others.
Honestly, if the NFL measured how good a WR room was by how many backup-caliber players a roster had, the Patriots would have the best by far, but this room is just aggressively below-average. Now yes, someone like Polk or Baker could end up being a stud WR1, but as of now, there isn't a worse WR room in the NFL than what the Patriots have.