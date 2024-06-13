3 bold predictions for New York Jets, AFC East in the 2024 NFL Season
The New York Jets might be the center of attention once again. Let's make bold predictions for them and the rest of the AFC East for 2024. Already, the Jets seem to be the center of attention, as Rodgers is apparently going to miss minicamp, so the speculation has started.
Beyond the Jets, the Miami Dolphins have loaded up this offseason, and the Buffalo Bills have had to undergo a bit of roster change to help out their cap situation. The AFC East could end up being a legitimate three-horse race in the 2024 NFL Season.
The distant fourth-place team is the New England Patriots, who are set to endure an insanely tough season. Let's try to hash out some bold predictions for this division in 2024.
Patriots finish with another top-3 pick for 2025 NFL Draft
The New England Patriots are going to be a disaster in 2024, and it'll lead them to another top-3 pick for the 2025 NFL Draft. They held the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and took Drake Maye. Maye was the right pick, but the Patriots roster is still quite bad overall, and I am firmly out on them replacing Bill Belichick with Jerod Mayo.
In what is a clearly a rebuilding year, the Patriots may end up benefitting in the long-term from another high pick, which could be used for a franchise left tackle, wide receiver, or pass rusher.
All hope is not lost with another high draft pick, but this is uncharted territory for the Patriots for sure.