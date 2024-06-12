3 underrated AFC teams who can hang around playoff race in 2024 NFL Season
There are quite a few very talented AFC teams ahead of the 2024 NFL Season, but could some lesser-thought-of teams make a surprising push for a playoff spot? There are the obvious elite teams in the AFC like the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens, but are there some underrated squads that could have something to say in 2024?
The NFL is filled with parity, and each season, there are always some breakout teams that hang around the playoff race longer than we thought. In 2023, the Denver Broncos started 1-5 but ended up 7-6 through 13 games and were actually just one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West race.
Seasons can change in the blink of an eye, and these three underrated AFC teams can hang around the playoff race in the 2024 season.
Denver Broncos
Why are people not taking the Denver Broncos seriously? This team started 1-5 during the 2023 NFL Season and finished 7-4. They had a historically bad defense for those first six weeks and got bottom-10 QB play from Russell Wilson.
Well, if you ask me, they improved along the defensive line, in the secondary, at QB, at running back, and at wide receiver. Just imagine if the Broncos did not start 1-5 in 2023 and started, perhaps, 3-3 with an average defense. This team is not far from being a Wild Card team. Sure, Bo Nix might take some time to hit his stride in the NFL, but he's a significantly better fit for the offense than Wilson ever was.
Do not be surprised if the Denver Broncos are hovering around the .500 mark around their bye week. They could have a shot to finish the year strong and potentially squeak into the postseason with a 9-8 or 10-7 record.