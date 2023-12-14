3 bold predictions for Week 15 of 2023 season
1. Desperate Seattle Seahawks extend the Eagles' recent misery
In 2021, the Seattle Seahawks were the only NFC West team not to finish with a winning record and the only club in the division which failed to reach the playoffs. A season ago, Pete Carroll’s club was a surprise postseason entry. It took a Detroit Lions’ win at Lambeau Field in the final Sunday night game of the season for the 9-8 club to grab a wild card berth.
The Seahawks were one-and-done a year. This season, the team was humbled at home by the rival Rams but rebounded to win three straight and six of their next eight games. At one time, they and the 49ers owned identical 6-3 records. Since then, the Niners haven’t lost and the Seahawks haven’t won. Carroll’s club has dropped to 6-7 and will have to scramble to get back to the playoff this year.
The Philadelphia Eagles recently owned an NFL-best 10-1 resume. However, the team has taken a licking the past two Sundays by the 49ers (42-19) and Cowboys (33-13) by a combined score of 75-32. In their last three contests, the Birds have allowed 109 points. That defense could certainly be the cure for the ‘Hawks on Monday night.
As of this writing on Wednesday evening, it was very unclear whether quarterback Geno Smith would return to the starting lineup after missing last week’s game at San Francisco. In any case, don’t be shocked if Carroll’s club comes up with a huge effort against the defending NFC champions.