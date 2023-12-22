3 bold predictions for Week 16 of 2023 season
Last week’s edition of “bold predictions” wasn’t a total failure, but there was only one hit in three at-bats. The Tennessee Titans failed to win back-to-back games and the Jaguars were no match for the powerful Ravens. Meanwhile, the Seahawks came roaring back late in the game to stun the slumping Philadelphia Eagles.
What about this week’s selections? It begins with a clash of struggling clubs at MetLife Stadium on Sunday and ends on Christmas evening between two first-place teams (one a division champion) tied for the best record in the league.
3. Commanders shut out the Jets
A year ago, Ron Rivera’s Washington Commanders finished dead last in the NFC East with an 8-8-1 record. Three of their eight wins came against the playoff-bound Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The latter victory by Washington was the Super Bowl-bound Birds first loss of the season after an 8-8 start.
Rivera’s club was led by a defensive unit that finished third in the league in terms of fewest yards per game allowed. Last season’s Commanders gave up a respectable 343 points and 36 offensive touchdowns in 17 contests. In 14 outings this year, Washington has already given up 423 points and 43 offensive TDs. Rivera’s squad has permitted 28-plus points in five consecutive contests.
Can a bad offense take advantage of an inept defense? The New York Jets are dead last in the league in total yards per game and their offensive unit has reached the end zone only 13 times. Hence, the aroused Commanders hand Robert Saleh’s club their second straight shutout.