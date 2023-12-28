3 bold predictions for Week 17 of 2023 NFL season
Better late than never. Last week’s bold predictions were pretty much a flop until the final game of Week 17 on Christmas night in San Francisco. The Baltimore Ravens cooled off the San Francisco 49ers thanks to Lamar Jackson and a big night from a defense that picked off five passes.
This week’s schedule features a Thursday night game at Cleveland, a Saturday evening clash at Dallas and the final 14 contests on Sunday. There’s plenty more to sort out. Meanwhile, a look at his week’s fearless predictions and arguably, the best has been saved for last.
3. Raiders' defense scores a touchdown for the third straight game
The Silver and Black have certainly gone through their share of head coaches in recent years. Jon Gruden resigned after five games in 2021 and Rich Bisaccia guided the team the rest of the season and into the playoffs.
Mark Davis hired Josh McDaniels in 2022 and his tenure with the club lasted a total of 25 games. Enter promoted linebackers coach Antonio Pierce, who has certainly brought a lot of fire since taking over. The Raiders are 4-3 under his command and on Christmas afternoon at Kansas City, they stunned the reigning (and reeling) Super Bowl LVII champion Chiefs, 20-14.
In the 63-21 Thursday night win over the Chargers in Week 15, Las Vegas’ defenders returned a fumble and an interception for a touchdown. Against the Chiefs, it was déjà vu all over again as the defense returned two Kansas City miscues for scores.
It says here that Maxx Crosby sacks Colts’ quarterback Gardner Minshew, scoops up the prize and reaches the end zone.